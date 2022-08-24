Melting Under Pressure? Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Grab Ice Cream In Malibu As Tax Probe Heats Up
Hunter Biden appears to be feeling the heat of the federal probe into his taxes and business dealings. President Joe Biden's son, 52, cooled down from the warm California sun with his wife, Melissa Cohen, daughter Maisy, 21, and his tiniest tyke Beau, 2, Radar has learned.
The first family was spotted grabbing ice cream in their ritzy Malibu neighborhood on Monday after returning from their Kiawah vacation earlier this month. Their dessert outing marks the first time anyone has seen them since their South Carolina holiday with the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.
Hunter looked worse for wear in a tight button-up, jeans, and boots. He almost looked unrecognizable with his grown-out beard and messy gray hair.
Keeping a straight face while his wife spoke to him and his children enjoyed their ice cream cones, Hunter appeared tense during the casual treat run.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Hunter was caught with his hands in his pockets, rarely cracking a smile despite spending time with his family. Melissa, on the other hand, glowed. She proved vacation did her well, looking radiant as ever in a pair of form-fitting jeans and booties.
Rocking her long blonde locks in a low ponytail, Hunter's wife appeared chic and elegant for the weekend outing.
The first son's tense demeanor might have something to do with the federal probe into his taxes and finances. As RadarOnline.com reported, it reached a “critical stage” last month.
Hunter's money and possible shady business dealings aren't the only reason he's been under the microscope lately. His troubled past has come back to bite him and his father in the backside.
Despite being sober, the contents on Hunter's abandoned laptop have given the world a front-row seat at his scandal-plagued past, which included drugs, reckless use of an illegal handgun, an affair with his sister-in-law, an alleged prostitute addiction, and several questionable overseas business deals.