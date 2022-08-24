Melting Under Pressure? Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Grab Ice Cream In Malibu As Tax Probe Heats Up

Hunter looked worse for wear in a tight button-up, jeans, and boots. He almost looked unrecognizable with his grown-out beard and messy gray hair.

Keeping a straight face while his wife spoke to him and his children enjoyed their ice cream cones, Hunter appeared tense during the casual treat run.

Cover-Up Exposed: ‘The New Yorker’ Tells Readers Hunter Biden Scandal Receives ‘Too Much Attention’ — As President’s Son Faces Criminal Prosecution