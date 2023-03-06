Joe Biden Stumbles Up Stairs To Air Force One For Fourth Time During His Presidency
President Joe Biden nearly fell down the stairs to Air Force One once again over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, as the 80-year-old president was preparing to depart Alabama for Delaware, Biden was caught on video stumbling up the steps to his plane.
Sunday’s concerning incident marked at least the fourth time President Biden had trouble walking up the stairs to Air Force One since taking office in January 2021.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief took a nasty spill in March 2021 before flying to Georgia to criticize a piece of Republican-passed legislation he dubbed “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”
According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, a “gust of wind” caused the president to temporarily fall to one knee as he climbed the steps to Air Force One that March.
Most recently, President Biden was caught on video staggering up the steps to his plane in February as he prepared to depart Poland after a three-day visit in which he also visited Kyiv to discuss the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
The president also lost his balance in May 2022 while leaving Andrews Air Force Base for Illinois, and again one month later in June 2022 while departing for Los Angeles, California for that year’s Summit of the Americas.
Most concerning was when, again in June 2022, the president suffered a nasty fall on his bike while out for a ride with First Lady Jill Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s physical blunders – as well as a long series of verbal blunders – have caused intense scrutiny from critics and Republicans situated on the other side of the political aisle.
Last month, GOP Senator Rick Scott argued Biden is “incoherent, incapacitated and confused” and therefore “unfit for office.”
“Let's be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He's unfit for office. He's incoherent, incapacitated and confused,” Scott, 70, said in February shortly after Biden received his annual physical exam. “He doesn't know where he is half the time.”
“He's incapable of leading and he's incapable of carrying out his duties. Period,” Scott continued. “Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can't do the job.”
Senator Scott’s comments, and Biden’s Sunday struggle to walk up the steps to Air Force One, come as the president purportedly prepares to announce his run for reelection for 2024.
Although President Biden has yet to announce his 2024 presidential campaign, the announcement is expected to be made in the upcoming months.