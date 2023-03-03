Karine Jean-Pierre Lashes Out At Fox News Over Claims Biden Laughed At Mother Whose Sons Died From Overdose

When asked by a reporter about the claims President Biden laughed at a mother who lost her sons to drug overdoses, Jean-Pierre clarified the incident and called out both Fox News and MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for lying about the president.

“So, you know, I want to be very careful here because this involves a mom, as you just stated, who lost two sons,” Jean-Pierre explained. “And when it comes to this President, I believe the American people know who he is fundamentally, because he’s been around for some time, and they have watched him go through grief, they have watched him deal with really personal loss.”