Karine Jean-Pierre Lashes Out At Fox News Over Claims Biden Laughed At Mother Whose Sons Died From Overdose
The White House targeted Fox News this week after the network falsely accused President Joe Biden of laughing at a mother who lost her two sons to fentanyl overdoses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tense incident took place on Thursday as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave her daily press briefing.
When asked by a reporter about the claims President Biden laughed at a mother who lost her sons to drug overdoses, Jean-Pierre clarified the incident and called out both Fox News and MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for lying about the president.
“So, you know, I want to be very careful here because this involves a mom, as you just stated, who lost two sons,” Jean-Pierre explained. “And when it comes to this President, I believe the American people know who he is fundamentally, because he’s been around for some time, and they have watched him go through grief, they have watched him deal with really personal loss.”
“And so, this is a President that understands that,” she continued. “He expressed sympathy for her last night. And his heart goes out to any person — any person who has to go through that type of trauma, that type of hurt.”
Biden’s press secretary then switched gears and indirectly targeted House Rep. Greene for “mischaracterizing” the president’s words before indirectly admonishing Fox News for “parroting” the controversial congresswoman’s claims.
“I will say, his words are being mischaracterized by someone who is regularly discredited for things that she says that are, really, conspiracy theories,” Jean-Pierre charged. “And those lies are being parroted by a certain network.”
“I’ll say one more thing — is that conservative parents of fentanyl victims have been very clear.” Biden’s press secretary concluded. “They have blasted the congresswoman for these dishonest kinds of statements and kinds of attacks.
“But again, our hearts go out to anyone who loses a person that they love.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the entire situation first started on Tuesday when Congresswoman Greene blamed Biden for a number of 2020 fentanyl deaths despite the fact Donald Trump was still president when the deaths took place.
“Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl,” Greene said.
Shortly thereafter, President Biden mocked MTG during a Democratic gathering in Maryland on Wednesday night and laughed at the congresswoman for blaming his administration for a problem that took place months before he entered the White House.
“And you know, a little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few more, you’re gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way,” Biden quipped. “Isn’t she amazing? Oof.”
“The interesting thing is,” he added, “that fentanyl they took during the last administration.”