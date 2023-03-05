Jill Biden Calls Nikki Haley's Mental Competency Test For Politicians 'Ridiculous' As Husband Joe Biden Debates Running For Second Term

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, the First Lady called Haley's suggestion "ridiculous."

"How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?" she countered. "So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day."

As it stands, President Biden hasn't officially announced whether or not he'll run for a second term in 2024.