Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Jill Biden Calls Nikki Haley's Mental Competency Test For Politicians 'Ridiculous' As Husband Joe Biden Debates Running For Second Term

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 5 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Dr. Jill Biden is defending her husband after GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley called for a mental competency test mandate for anyone over 75-years-old who wants to run for political office.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

President Joe Biden, who is 80-years-old, is the oldest Commander-in-chief the United States ever had, and the question of if he'll be in good enough health to serve a second term has been asked on both sides of the aisle.

Haley's answer is to issue what is being called an "age ceiling" for anyone to run for federal office.

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, the First Lady called Haley's suggestion "ridiculous."

"How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?" she countered. "So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day."

As it stands, President Biden hasn't officially announced whether or not he'll run for a second term in 2024.

Embedded Image
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The Bidens aren't the only ones peeved over Haley's proposal. Former President and GOP primary rival Donald Trump, who is 76-years-old, called the cap "ageist" and "a dumb idea" at various campaign rallies.

However, the former governor of South Carolina is standing firm.

"We are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future," the 51-year-old declared at a recent political rally. “Ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. We won’t win the fight for the 21st century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th century."

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Embedded Image
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In the most recent polls conducted by Fox News and various other outlets, Haley is hovering around 5 to 7% in the Republican Primary race.

The campaign is still in its early stages, but if those numbers don't move, she will have a hard road ahead of her to meet Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who currently sit at 39% and 28% respectively.

Source: radar
Article continues below advertisement

As Radar reported, Haley officially announced her bid for President in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.