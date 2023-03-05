Jill Biden Calls Nikki Haley's Mental Competency Test For Politicians 'Ridiculous' As Husband Joe Biden Debates Running For Second Term
Dr. Jill Biden is defending her husband after GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley called for a mental competency test mandate for anyone over 75-years-old who wants to run for political office.
President Joe Biden, who is 80-years-old, is the oldest Commander-in-chief the United States ever had, and the question of if he'll be in good enough health to serve a second term has been asked on both sides of the aisle.
Haley's answer is to issue what is being called an "age ceiling" for anyone to run for federal office.
During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, the First Lady called Haley's suggestion "ridiculous."
"How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?" she countered. "So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day."
As it stands, President Biden hasn't officially announced whether or not he'll run for a second term in 2024.
The Bidens aren't the only ones peeved over Haley's proposal. Former President and GOP primary rival Donald Trump, who is 76-years-old, called the cap "ageist" and "a dumb idea" at various campaign rallies.
However, the former governor of South Carolina is standing firm.
"We are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future," the 51-year-old declared at a recent political rally. “Ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. We won’t win the fight for the 21st century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th century."
In the most recent polls conducted by Fox News and various other outlets, Haley is hovering around 5 to 7% in the Republican Primary race.
The campaign is still in its early stages, but if those numbers don't move, she will have a hard road ahead of her to meet Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who currently sit at 39% and 28% respectively.
As Radar reported, Haley officially announced her bid for President in February.
