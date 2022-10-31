'Is No One Else Allowed To Be Trans?' TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Fires Back At Caitlyn Jenner After Ex-Olympian Calls Her 'He'

In one tweet from Jenner, which quoted an article from the New York Post about the ongoing drama between the two celebs, she wrote of Mulvaney, "There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place. I do not support that at all, in the slightest."

"Dylan...congrats your trans with a penis," Jenner concluded the tweet.

In a video from Mulvaney's Days of Girlhood TikTok series, where she openly shares her transition with followers, she started by addressing Jenner, saying, "We are two of the most privileged trans women in America at the moment, and with that comes a lot of responsibility."

Mulvaney continued her remarks by stating while she disagreed with Jenner on other issues, "A few days ago I probably would have still been willing to sit down with you and try to connect with you in some way."

"Because I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman," Mulvaney continued in her video, "but then you decided to ridicule me very publicly."

The TikToker then referenced Jenner's now-deleted tweet, which misgendered Mulvaney and stated, "He is talking about his penis!"

The exchange that sparked the fired-up TikTok — as well as the article by the New York Post and subsequent tweet from Jenner — was in reference to a video Mulvaney made at the beginning of her transition, where she later explained she was learning how to "tuck."