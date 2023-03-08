Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Supporting Drew Barrymore During Actress' Struggle With Alcohol Abuse

The recently unretired Diaz , 50, revealed how she was there for her Charlie's Angels co-star through her battle with alcohol abuse — and admitted that she knew Barrymore, 48, would eventually "find her way."

Diaz admitted that her costar's decades-long battle with addiction was " difficult to watch ."

Upon becoming an emancipated minor at just 14 years old, Barrymore's struggle with drugs and alcohol was highly publicized — and she was often seen at Studio 54 partying with adults decades older than her.

The talk show host hasn't been shy about her past lifestyle, which infamously followed her since childhood.

"You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself ," the Bad Teacher actress continued.

"I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way," Diaz told the Los Angeles Times, while she added that she had "absolute faith" in Barrymore's recovery .

Following her announcement, the talk show host shared she drank heavily to "numb the pain" following her 2016 divorce from her third husband, Will Kopelman.

After living a life in the limelight, Barrymore was transparent with her alcohol struggles to fans and friends alike. In December 2021, Barrymore revealed that she had been sober for two-and-a-half years.

"The drinking thing for me was a constant," Barrymore told People in December 2022. Barrymore and Kopelman married in 2012 and share two daughters together, Olivia, 10, and Frankie, 8.

"It just took me down," Barrymore continued on her breakup-induced drinking habits. "It was just trying to … feel good — and alcohol totally did that for me."

Barrymore confessed that at the time, the couple's split was "excruciating" — and even led to her former therapist Barry Michaels quitting.

"He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore," Barrymore said on Michaels. "I said, ‘I get it. … You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back."