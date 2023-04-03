Megyn Kelly Blasts Donald Trump's Imminent Arrest As 'Double Standard' In Comparison To Hillary Clinton & Hunter Biden

Megyn Kelly sounded off on Donald Trump's imminent arrest ahead of Tuesday's hearing, calling the indictment "horrible for the country" and a double standard when compared to Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. As this outlet reported, Trump arrived in New York on Monday, where he will be fingerprinted and pose for a mug shot following his arrest in connection to an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Megyn snipped at the grand jury's decision just hours before Trump faces the judge. "I think it’s horrible," she said about his upcoming arraignment on her podcast. "I think it helps Trump politically... but it's horrible for the country. And it's gonna be horrible for him to go through. And it's going to be horrible for us to go through."

She made it clear — if Trump did commit a crime, he deserves to do the time, but she believes it's a double standard compared to Clinton and President Joe Biden's embattled son. Trump is also accused of taking classified documents out of the White House and supposedly reviewing them after he was subpoenaed.

"I can't get past — it’s Trump, that's why," Megyn said. "I'm not defending. If he got a subpoena and he had documents, that's not okay. As a lawyer, you don't have to persuade me. You're supposed to treat subpoenas very respectfully…It's just so aggravating." That's when she unloaded on Clinton and Hunter. "She's [Hillary Clinton] gotten away with so much," Megyn claimed. "She's been using lawyers to do her dirty work forever, and we just generally haven't had a practice of criminalizing the behavior of somebody in her position. Yes, we've sniffed around the lawyers from time to time, but this is everything with him is different."

As for the current president and first son, Megyn had loads of questions. "Why don't we know what Joe Biden did with Hunter Biden? Why don’t we know how he’s been compromised financially with respect to the doings of his son? Why isn’t Hunter Biden under arrest? Why is it taken three-plus years for us to figure out that much of Biden's committed crimes with drugs and guns, and he lied explicitly on his gun application form and so on?" she asked.

"In the case of Joe Biden, it's because they won't investigate. They have refused, refused to look into him in this relationship. And in the case of Hunter Biden, we have no answers. We don't know why," Megyn stated, adding, "And so it's hard to get worked up about the Donald Trump subpoena. That's where I am on it. It's really hard to get worked up because it's a double standard."

The ex-president was greeted at Trump Tower in NYC by an array of adoring fans, who showed their support despite his legal woes. Trump faces multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. He is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, and his legal team is prepared to take action amid fears the judge will impose a gag order.

