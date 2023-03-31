Donald Trump Targets Hunter Biden In Late-Night Meltdown Following Indictment

Donald Trump's fingers went into overdrive in a late-night rant after the news of his indictment, in which he targeted Democrats and President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday over an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The decision marks the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history.