Donald Trump Targets Hunter Biden In Late-Night Meltdown Following Indictment
Donald Trump's fingers went into overdrive in a late-night rant after the news of his indictment, in which he targeted Democrats and President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday over an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The decision marks the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history.
After releasing a statement after the news broke, Trump couldn't help himself and spewed off a manic post in the late-night hours to the early morning.
“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable," he began his lengthy post on his Truth Social account.
Trump concluded the unhinged 300+-word post, promising, “our Movement, and our Party – united and strong -will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
At almost 3 AM on Friday, he dragged Hunter into the conversation.
The first son is under investigation related to the contents found on his abandoned "laptop from hell" and for allegedly lying on a form to obtain a firearm.
“WHERE’S HUNTER?” Trump posted at 2:45 AM in all caps.
Trump appeared not to sleep at all, continuing his posting steadily all morning — and sharing his followers' support. He also turned his anger from DA Alvin Bragg to Judge Juan Manuel Marchan.
"The Judge 'assigned' to my Witch Hunt Case, a 'Case' that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME," he wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com revealed that after Trump's hit with formal charges, he will be expected to surrender. The ex-president will then be arraigned, fingerprinted, and pose for his mug shot.
The felony indictment will most likely be announced in the next few days. Until then, it remains filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney's office.