Vladimir Putin Waited For 'Sign' From Donald Trump Before Invading Ukraine, Investigator Claims

Source: Mega
By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

An investigator probing alleged wrongdoing during Donald Trump’s presidency claimed that Vladimir Putin was waiting for a “sign” from the former U.S. president before invading Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking revelation to come more than two years after Trump left office in January 2021, investigator Andrew Weissman claimed Putin was waiting for a “wink” from the former president before ordering his troops into Ukraine.

Weissman also suggested Putin was specifically waiting to make sure the U.S. would not support Ukraine in the event of a war between the two nations, although Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden seemingly hindered the Russian leader’s plans.

Also shocking were the investigator’s claims that Trump acolyte Paul Manafort and Russian intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik discussed the idea of Russia seizing parts of Ukraine years before the invasion officially launched in February 2022.

According to Weissman, Manafort and Kilimnik’s alleged conversation was "such a clear indication of what Vladimir Putin was trying to do" regarding Ukraine.

“Kilimnik and Manafort formed a close and lasting relationship that would endure to the 2016 U.S. elections and beyond,” Weissman’s team wrote in a 2020 report focused on alleged Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election between Trump and then-candidate Hillary Clinton.

The investigators also claimed that Manafort "discussed with Kilimnik a peace plan for eastern Ukraine that benefited the Kremlin” and that Manafort’s “willingness to share information” with Kilimnik represented a "grave counterintelligence threat” to U.S. intelligence agencies.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Weissman’s revelation that Putin was waiting for a “sign” from Trump before invading Ukraine comes just days after the former president claimed he could have “made a deal” to end the Russo-Ukrainian conflict “in 24 hours” if he were still president.

Part of that theoretical deal included allowing Russia to take over “certain areas” of Ukraine in an effort to bring the conflict to a definitive end.

"At worst, I could have made a deal to take over something, you know, there are certain areas that are Russian speaking areas, right, like, but you could have worked a deal,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity last month. “And now Ukraine is just being blown to smithereens.”

“We could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours with the right leadership,” the former president added.

