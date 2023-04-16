Donald Trump's Alleged Former Mistress Karen McDougal Lives It Up At Lavish Birthday Celebration

Despite living a seemingly low-key life in recent years, McDougal has come back into the spotlight after she was mentioned in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's 34-count indictment against Trump.

Bragg had been investigating alleged hush money the controversial politician is believed to have paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up their own 2006 affair. Throughout the investigation, Bragg also looked into a sizable payment made to McDougal in 2020.

American Media allegedly purchased McDougal's story spilling details of their fling for $150,000 with the intention of never running it as a favor to the embattled ex-prez.