Donald Trump's Alleged Former Mistress Karen McDougal Lives It Up At Lavish Birthday Celebration
Karen McDougal rang in her 52nd birthday in style!
The former Playboy model, who famously claimed to have had a 10-month affair with Donald Trump in the mid-2000s, took to Instagram to share photos documenting the lavish get-together.
"My (late) birthday celebration with some of my fav people," McDougal captioned the post. "Small group, yet mighty. I’m glad they took a couple of pictures, because I forgot. 🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️"
In the first photo, McDougal looked stunning in a chic, red mini-dress and a sun hat, while posing alongside a smiling friend in a rouched tie-dye dress. Other snaps showed the former Playboy Playmate enjoying the sunny weather and a glass of wine with her friends.
Despite living a seemingly low-key life in recent years, McDougal has come back into the spotlight after she was mentioned in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's 34-count indictment against Trump.
Bragg had been investigating alleged hush money the controversial politician is believed to have paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up their own 2006 affair. Throughout the investigation, Bragg also looked into a sizable payment made to McDougal in 2020.
American Media allegedly purchased McDougal's story spilling details of their fling for $150,000 with the intention of never running it as a favor to the embattled ex-prez.
On Thursday, March 30, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with his payments to Daniels. The 76-year-old was later arraigned on Tuesday, April 4, and has since denied having any affairs and is insisting he is also innocent of all crimes.
As Radar previously reported, McDougal is set to make a pretty penny from the attention she's getting amid the ongoing case. Earlier this month, the model announced she'd be joining Cameo and selling personalized videos to fans for $350 a pop.
Along with fan videos, the 52-year-old also said she'd be selling business videos for $2,250. All she requested was that fans "keep it clean" when asking for specific content.
