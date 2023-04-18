Tucker Carlson Laughs About Thousands Of Fired Twitter Employees During Interview With Elon Musk
Tucker Carlson decided to laugh about the thousands of Twitter employees fired from the platform since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson’s surprising reaction came on Monday night as the Fox News host interviewed the new Twitter CEO on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
According to Carlson, Musk’s decision to fire roughly 5,500 employees over a period of six months is “one of the great business stories of the year.”
“What percentage of your staff did you fire at Twitter?” Carlson asked during the interview on Monday night. “One of the great business stories of the year?”
“I think we’re about 20% of the original size,” Musk responded.
“So 80% left?” Carlson asked further. “80%. That’s a lot.”
“Yes, I mean, if you’re not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organization with – and you don’t care that much about censorship, then you can really let go of a lot of people, it turns out,” Musk said after admitting that “a lot of people” left the company “voluntarily.”
The embattled Fox News star then went on to share a recent conversation he had “with somebody who runs a big company” who allegedly told Carlson they are “inspired” by Musk’s recent firing of nearly 6,000 employees.
“I had dinner with somebody who runs a big company recently,” Carlson recounted while laughing.
“He said, ‘I’m really inspired by Elon.’ And I said, ‘The free speech stuff?’ He goes, ‘No, the firing the staff stuff!'” Carlson added before bursting into more laughter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022, for a whopping $44 billion.
The 51-year-old Tesla and SpaceX founder vowed to restore “free speech” to the popular social media platform.
Musk also slammed the platform’s previous owners and accused his Twitter predecessors of “censorship.”
Although Musk has suggested the platform is running better than ever following his acquisition of the company, one Twitter insider recently claimed “nothing is working” and remaining staffers have been forced to “shift their focus” to handle responsibilities they are unqualified for.
"A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people," a Twitter engineer revealed in March. "That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong."
"There are so many things broken and there's nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behavior.”