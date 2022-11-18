Elon Musk Has MELTDOWN On Twitter After 75% Of Workforce Quits & Senate Threatens To INVESTIGATE Billionaire's New Company

Elon Musk had a meltdown on Twitter after it was revealed his newly acquired social media company is in danger of being investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, upwards of 75% of Musk’s Twitter workforce departed the company this week after the 51-year-old billionaire gave his workers until 5 PM Thursday to decide whether they wanted to stay on or leave the platform he is now in charge of.