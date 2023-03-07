Elon Musk Is Followed By Bodyguards Everywhere At Twitter HQ — Even To The Bathroom, Company Engineer Reveals
Bodyguards reportedly follow Elon Musk everywhere he goes inside Twitter’s California headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned, including even the bathroom.
In a surprising development to come after Musk, 51, laid off nearly 50% of Twitter’s workforce after taking control of the company in October 2022, one Twitter engineer revealed the multi-billionaire is flanked by at least two “bulky” bodyguards at all times.
According to BBC News, they are the same two bodyguards first spotted by Musk’s side when the Tesla founder and new Twitter CEO was on trial for securities fraud in January.
“Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards—very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie bodyguards,” the social media engineer told the outlet this week.
“Even when he goes to the restroom,” the engineer added.
The Twitter insider further indicated that Musk is constantly surrounded by bodyguards because the billionaire “does not trust” the platform’s remaining staffers at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
Even more shocking are reports that “nothing is working” inside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters – including not just the social media platform itself but also the building’s plumbing and other inner workings.
"For someone on the inside, it's like a building where all the pieces are on fire,” the engineer told BBC News. "When you look at it from the outside the façade looks fine, but I can see that nothing is working.”
“All the plumbing is broken, all the faucets, everything,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk officially took over Twitter on October 27.
Since his acquisition of the social media platform for a whopping $44 billion, roughly half of the company’s workforce has either been let go or departed on their own accord.
According to the Twitter engineer, this has left the remaining staffers forced to “shift their focus” and handle responsibilities they were previously unqualified for – including coding and keeping the platform fully functioning.
"A totally new person, without the expertise, is doing what used to be done by more than 20 people," the Twitter insider explained. "That leaves room for much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong."
"There are so many things broken and there's nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behavior.”