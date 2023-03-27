Woman Suing Rudy Giuliani Accusing Him Of Demanding Sexual Favors Struggling To Find A Lawyer

The ex-employee of Rudy Giuliani who accused the ex-New York mayor of being a “sexist sexual predator and abuser” said she is struggling to find a lawyer to help her take on Donald Trump’s BFF, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Back in January, the accuser, Noella Dunphy, initially filed a $3.1 million lawsuit in New York. In the complaint, Dunphy, who works as a writer and consultant, said she began working for Giuliani in 2019.