Hunter Biden's Lawyer DEMANDS John Paul Mac Isaac, Rudy Giuliani & 12 Others Preserve Evidence For Future Lawsuits Connected To Abandoned Laptop
Hunter Biden’s lawyer called for the repair shop owner who first obtained Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” to preserve evidence connected to the computer in anticipation of future lawsuits, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sudden development comes one week after Hunter’s lawyer, Abe Lowell, penned a letter to Delaware Attorney Kathy Jennings, the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the IRS to launch a criminal investigation into John Paul Mac Isaac, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and other individuals who “illicitly” accessed President Joe Biden’s son’s personal MacBook.
According to the New York Post, Lowell has now sent out a series of “litigation hold” letters to Isaac, Giuliani, Giuliani’s personal lawyer Robert Costello, Bannon, former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, ex-Donald Trump aide Garrett M. Ziegler, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, and at least five others urging them to preserve any and all evidence connected to the matter.
“You have made various statements and engaged in certain activities by your own admission, or that have been publicly reported in the media, concerning our client, Robert Hunter Biden,” Lowell wrote this week.
“This letter (“Notice”) constitutes notice that a litigation hold should be in effect for the preservation and retention of all records and documents related to Mr. Biden,” Lowell added.
“You likely possess information relevant to activities or events affecting Mr. Biden,” Hunter’s lawyer continued. “Therefore, you are required to review and comply with this Notice.”
“As part of this process, you are instructed to preserve and safeguard, and must not alter, delete, destroy, or discard, any documents, physical items, or electronically stored information (ESI) and data you have relating to or concerning Mr. Biden.”
According to the letters, Lowell is demanding Isaac, Giuliani, Bannon and the others preserve all records going back 15 years to January 2008 for future litigation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lowell’s anticipated lawsuits against Isaac, Giuliani, Bannon, Costello, Rogers, and the others come one week after Lowell called for Delaware AG Jennings, the DOJ’s National Security Division and the IRS to launch criminal investigations into those individuals on Wednesday, February 1.
“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation and manipulation of Mr. Biden's private and personal information,” Lowell wrote last week. “Politicians and the news media have used this unlawfully accessed, copied, distributed, and manipulated data to distort the truth and cause harm to [Hunter] Biden.”
Lowell’s request for an investigation into Isaac also came just five days after Isaac filed a $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against Hunter for claiming the Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop owner illegally accessed and shared President Biden’s son’s personal laptop with members of ex-President Trump’s campaign team and the media.
Isaac also accused Hunter of intimidation by calling for Isaac to be investigated and prosecuted, a move the computer repairman believes was only made to “exact revenge” for the $1.5 million defamation lawsuit.
“We finally tracked him down and we were able to serve him last week,” Isaac’s lawyer, Brian Della Rocca, said last week. “And now all of a sudden, we see this.”
“He's trying to intimidate,” Isaac’s lawyer continued. “And it's interesting to me that this happened when it did.”