Hunter Biden's Lawyer DEMANDS John Paul Mac Isaac, Rudy Giuliani & 12 Others Preserve Evidence For Future Lawsuits Connected To Abandoned Laptop

Hunter Biden’s lawyer called for the repair shop owner who first obtained Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” to preserve evidence connected to the computer in anticipation of future lawsuits, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The sudden development comes one week after Hunter’s lawyer, Abe Lowell, penned a letter to Delaware Attorney Kathy Jennings, the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the IRS to launch a criminal investigation into John Paul Mac Isaac, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and other individuals who “illicitly” accessed President Joe Biden’s son’s personal MacBook.