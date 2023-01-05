Rudy Giuliani's Alleged Ex-Employee Files $3 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit, Claims She 'Can't Be Silent Any Longer'
A woman filed a $3.1 million suit against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, RadarOnline.com has discovered, claiming he created a toxic work environment and threatened her when she tried to speak out.
Noelle Dunphy, a writer and business consultant who is representing herself, accused Giuliani of sexually harassing her after she allegedly started working for him in 2019.
She claims to have accepted deferred compensation and to have been "an off-the-books, secret employee."
According to the lawsuit, Dunphy began a professional relationship with Giuliani after he retained her for "business development work and other work" in January of that year.
Dunphy labeled him a "sexist sexual predator and abuser" in a summons filed on Wednesday in New York Supreme Court, claiming he also would have "confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades" at times.
"It began with Rudy as my boss and lawyer and later turned romantic," Dunphy alleged to the Daily Beast, which he has since denied in a statement shared via his attorney.
In the paperwork, Dunphy went into detail about how Giuliani allegedly offered his legal advice so she could finally "achieve justice" over the past abuse she endured.
"Instead, Giuliani leveraged the traumatic details of [Dunphy's] prior victimization to fulfill his morally bankrupt sexual compulsions and fetishes," she alleged in the lawsuit, accusing Giuliani of demanding sexual favors until she was fired without substantial compensation in 2021.
"At these times, Giuliani threatened [Dunphy] with further retaliation if she did not stay silent," Dunphy claimed.
Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, vehemently denied the allegations on his client's behalf and said that Dunphy was never an employee of the former NYC mayor.
"These are libelous allegations drafted by an individual with no lawyer because no lawyer would associate themselves with this nonsense," Costello fired back at the claims. "Unfortunately, when you are in the public eye, you become a target for these predators. Any cursory due diligence will reveal that this person is not truthful."
She told the Daily Beast in response that she has "hard evidence to be introduced at trial and [looks] forward to holding him accountable in court."