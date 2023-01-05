Rudy Giuliani's Alleged Ex-Employee Files $3 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit, Claims She 'Can't Be Silent Any Longer'

She claims to have accepted deferred compensation and to have been "an off-the-books, secret employee."

According to the lawsuit, Dunphy began a professional relationship with Giuliani after he retained her for "business development work and other work" in January of that year.

Dunphy labeled him a "sexist sexual predator and abuser" in a summons filed on Wednesday in New York Supreme Court, claiming he also would have "confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades" at times.