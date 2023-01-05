Chuck Liddell Pleads With Divorce Judge For $95k To Save Family’s $5.2 Million Mansion, Accuses Ex-Wife Of Refusing To Help With Bills

Further, he wants the home to be put up for sale or $20k per month from community funds to help pay the bills. In his motion, Chuck said since their split they have shared the home. He said one person lives in the home for a week and then they switch off. The other person lives with a friend while not in the home.

Chuck said they received around $400k after the split from community funds. He said he has wiped out his share paying all the expenses. He said Heidi has barely touched her cut.

Chuck said the monthly mortgage is $13,691. He said he’s paid over $205k in payments on the home since the separation.