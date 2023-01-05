Chuck Liddell Pleads With Divorce Judge For $95k To Save Family’s $5.2 Million Mansion, Accuses Ex-Wife Of Refusing To Help With Bills
Ex-UFC fighter Chuck Liddell has rushed to court accusing his estranged wife Heidi of refusing to help with bills which has put their home in jeopardy of being lost, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In newly filed court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chuck tears into his ex as their divorce continues to play out in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October 2021, Chuck filed for divorce from his wife Heidi after 10 years of marriage.
The split came days after he was taken into custody for domestic violence after cops showed up to the couple’s Hidden Hills mansion. Chuck’s daughter told police she witnessed her parents pushing each other. When officers arrived, Chuck had a red mark on his face but his wife had no visible injuries.
Chuck said he volunteered to go to jail to avoid his wife being arrested. "I was the victim of the incident last night at our family home, as details of the case will reveal," he claimed after being released from jail. The District Attorney decided not to press charges.
In his new motion, Chuck said he needs an advance of $95k from community funds to continue paying their monthly expenses. He said he’s been paying the mortgage, property taxes, insurance, utility bills and health insurance for the family — without any help from Heidi.
Further, he wants the home to be put up for sale or $20k per month from community funds to help pay the bills. In his motion, Chuck said since their split they have shared the home. He said one person lives in the home for a week and then they switch off. The other person lives with a friend while not in the home.
Chuck said they received around $400k after the split from community funds. He said he has wiped out his share paying all the expenses. He said Heidi has barely touched her cut.
Chuck said the monthly mortgage is $13,691. He said he’s paid over $205k in payments on the home since the separation.
Despite his numerous requests, Chuck said Heidi refuses to help him with the bills or let him touch community funds.
He said without additional funds the expenses will no longer be paid – which could lead to them losing the home.
“While I have received some earnings post-separation, they are modest in nature and are grossly insufficient to cover the expense,” he revealed. “Without a court order of advance disbursement, I am no longer about to pay for the expense, and we will lose a highly valuable community asset.”
Chuck revealed he has two bank accounts with $549k. He wants permission to access funds from those accounts. Further, he said the home was purchased for $2.6 million in 2012. The fight believes it to be worth $5.3 million today. However, he has not been able to make the mortgage payments since October due to his lack of cash.
Chuck said in November 2022, Heidi claimed she would reconsider her position on the community funds if he would agree to give her the kid’s passports so they could take a trip to Mexico.
Chuck said, “instead of caring whether the household expenses are paid, [Heidi] is instead using this situation to obtain benefits that [Heidi] has previously denied to me. For example, for my years of work in the UFC, I was scheduled to be honored in Las Vegas with a lifetime achievement award. I asked [Heidi] if I could take the children with me, as I wanted them to share in this experience with me. However, [Heidi] refused my request and would not allow our children to accompany me. As a result, I decided not to attend. I am shocked that [Heidi] would use this situation to strongarm me to get what she wants on completely unrelated issues.”
“However, I will no longer allow [Heidi] to control me and I have learned to stand up for myself. I will no longer allow [Heidi] to manipulate me as she has done throughout our entire marriage,” he added.
A judge has yet to rule.