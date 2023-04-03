Rudy Giuliani’s Ex-Employee Who’s Accused Him Of Being A ‘Sexist Sexual Predator’ Hires Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-employee Noella Dunphy who accused Trump’s BFF of being a “sexist sexual predator and abuser” has retained a lawyer to take on the former New York mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dunphy has hired lawyers Justin Kelton, Sharon Stiller and Amanda Small from the firm Abrams Fensterman.
The move comes days after RadarOnline.com reported Dunphy told the court she was struggling to find legal representation.
Dunphy initially filed a $3 million lawsuit against Giuliani in January, without a lawyer.
In court documents, Dunphy said she started working for Giuliani in 2019 as a writer and consultant.
She claimed to have entered into a consensual relationship with the politician. Dunphy said Giuliani offered to provide her with help on a legal case involving someone who abused her.
Dunphy claimed everything changed when Giuliani started drinking heavily. She wrote, “Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former US Attorney, once hailed as 'America's Mayor,' is a sexist sexual predator and abuser.”
In court documents, Dunphy said Giuliani even demanded sexual favors from her and often made racist and bigoted comments.
Dunphy said Giuliani threatened her to stay silence and touted his friendship with the ex-president.
“At these times, Giuliani threatened [Dunphy] with further retaliation if she did not stay silent, stating that his private investigators and political connections to President Trump enabled him to retaliate in other ways, express and implied,” she said.
“Despite attempting to cultivate a public image of himself as 'America's Mayor,' Giuliani frequently made racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ, and misogynistic remarks, often during confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades,” the suit read.
“Giuliani leveraged the traumatic details of [Dunphy's] prior victimization to fulfill his morally bankrupt sexual compulsions and fetishes,” the suit continued.
Dunphy said she was fired in 2021 and not paid in full. Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello denied the accusations or that Dunphy was ever his employee.
“These are libelous allegations drafted by an individual with no lawyer because no lawyer would associate themselves with this nonsense,” Costello said prior to her finding her attorney.
The case is ongoing.