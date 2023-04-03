Rudy Giuliani’s Ex-Employee Who’s Accused Him Of Being A ‘Sexist Sexual Predator’ Hires Lawyer

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-employee Noella Dunphy who accused Trump’s BFF of being a “sexist sexual predator and abuser” has retained a lawyer to take on the former New York mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dunphy has hired lawyers Justin Kelton, Sharon Stiller and Amanda Small from the firm Abrams Fensterman.