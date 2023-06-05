'It Must Be Stopped': Rudy Giuliani Reveals 'Ex-girlfriend' Has Been Previously Accused of Scamming 'High Net-worth Men' in Salacious $10 Million Battle
Shocking court documents claim the woman accusing Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment has a pattern of preying on rich older men, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The former mayor of New York City slammed his alleged "ex-girlfriend" Noelle Dunphy in court documents as he fended off a salacious $10 million lawsuit accusing him of having a drinking problem and forcing her to perform oral sex on him while he discussed business with powerful men on the phone.
"Ms. Dunphy is a seasoned professional at accusing former romantic partners of misdeeds in civil litigation," Giuliani's white shoe lawyer Adam Katz charged in the documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. “Moreover, (Dunphy) has engaged in this opportunistic and frivolous behavior on numerous occasions. It must be stopped.”
Giuliani specifically mentions one alleged victim, millionaire real estate developer Steve Kogut, who in 2015 was sued in federal court for sexual assault and other forms of battery designed to make her “suffer like Hitler made people suffer,” the complaint stated.
But Kogut, now 68, turned the tables on Dunphy accusing her of being an “escort” who cheated on him and allegedly pocketed donations from a children’s cancer foundation she operated.
“Mr. Kogut countersued, alleging that Ms. Dunphy took part in ‘prior schemes to defraud high net-worth men,’ and she bragged to Mr. Kogut that she ‘extort[ed] $5 million from Michael Gabelli,’ son of Wall Street financier Mario Gabelli,” Giuliani’s lawyer noted in court documents.
“As part of the Kogut lawsuit, Ms. Dunphy was caught unethically and illegally wiretapping private conversations between Mr. Kogut and his counsel by surreptitiously leaving her phone on a table,” the court document stated. “(The judge) sanctioned Ms. Dunphy for this disturbing behavior.”
Federal court records show the case was eventually settled in 2020 with Dunphy walking away with $10,000. An attempt by Dunphy to seal the court records was denied by a U.S Magistrate Sarah Netburn in June 2022, federal court documents show.
Kogut and Gabelli did not return email and telephone messages left by RadarOnline.com.
Dunphy claims she had recordings of Giuliani’s “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist and anti-Semitic remarks,” and accused him of allegedly “selling pardons for $2 million” a pop which he would split with former President Trump.
Dunphy charges she endured a hostile sexually tinged work environment while serving as Giuliani’s business development director for about two years until she was fired in 2021. Giuliani, once known as ‘America’s Mayor’ following the Sept. 11 attack, denied she ever worked at his firm but admits they dated for a few months in 2019.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani, 79, is asking the New York judge presiding over the case to prohibit Dunphy from discussing his alleged romps with women --- and remove other irrelevant scandalous accusations from the lawsuit.