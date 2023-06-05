'It Must Be Stopped': Rudy Giuliani Reveals 'Ex-girlfriend' Has Been Previously Accused of Scamming 'High Net-worth Men' in Salacious $10 Million Battle

Shocking court documents claim the woman accusing Rudy Giuliani of sexual harassment has a pattern of preying on rich older men, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former mayor of New York City slammed his alleged "ex-girlfriend" Noelle Dunphy in court documents as he fended off a salacious $10 million lawsuit accusing him of having a drinking problem and forcing her to perform oral sex on him while he discussed business with powerful men on the phone.

"Ms. Dunphy is a seasoned professional at accusing former romantic partners of misdeeds in civil litigation," Giuliani's white shoe lawyer Adam Katz charged in the documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. “Moreover, (Dunphy) has engaged in this opportunistic and frivolous behavior on numerous occasions. It must be stopped.”