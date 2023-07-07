Rudy Giuliani Offers Biden His Services to Catch Suspect Who Brought Cocaine Into White House in Bizarre Interview

Ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he would help Joe Biden and his administration track down who brought the cocaine into the White House for free, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, Rudy appeared on Eric Bolling’s show on Newsmax when the topic of the drugs found came up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Rudy addressed the claim from law enforcement that the person responsible may never be caught. “Well then what kind of security do we have in the White House?” he asked. He added, “I mean this is absurd. This is like putting out your excuse before you even started the investigation. It would be as if there was a murder in New York City, I’m the mayor, and I show up and I say, ‘Well, we’ll never solve this murder.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The interview took a turn when Rudy then offered to help Biden with the investigation. He said, Why don’t they appoint me and give me a couple of um, of um, lie detector analysts, and a couple of— couple of forensic experts, and I’ll catch them. First of all, we’ll first figure out everybody that went through that area. It is not heavily trafficked. That’s absurd.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

He called White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a “lying press secretary” over claims the area where the drugs were found had a ton of visitors come through. He said, “Of course, there are people that come in there, it’s the waiting room, but it’s not heavily trafficked. Second, I’m not even sure it was there. The first notice was that it was in a library, and then remember the next day it changed to it was in the waiting room. So now we gotta figure out who’s telling the truth.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Rudy said, Let’s start with that because, you know, in a library it sounds a lot more suspicious than in a waiting room. But you can narrow that waiting room down to a hundred people.” The White House has yet to take him up on his offer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, the cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend. An investigation has been launched and fingerprints are being taken from the baggie the drugs were found in.