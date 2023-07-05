President Joe Biden Ignores Questions From Press After Cocaine Discovered in West Wing of White House
President Joe Biden refused to answer questions from the press this week after cocaine was discovered in the White House over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after a bag of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing on Sunday night, the 80-year-old president ignored questions about the concerning matter while giving a speech at a National Education Association event on Tuesday.
Instead, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden slammed the gun violence taking place in schools across the United States and discussed ways to end the ongoing gun violence epidemic.
“Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America – from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago,” Biden said on Tuesday.
“Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence,” the president added.
But shortly after he finished his remarks, and as the roomful of White House reporters questioned the president about the drugs found in the White House over the weekend, Biden turned his back and walked out of the room.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a bag of cocaine was found in the West Wing on Sunday night as President Biden and his family visited Camp David ahead of the July 4 holiday.
The substance was reported as an “unknown item” when it was first discovered and ultimately forced a brief evacuation of the White House.
According to a hazmat team led by the Washington, D.C. Fire Department, the substance was tested and confirmed to be “cocaine hydrochloride.” It still remains unclear who the cocaine belonged to and how it ended up in the West Wing.
Meanwhile, although the Secret Service said the agency “does not comment on an active investigation,” the agency acknowledged that additional tests will be administered to further confirm that the substance found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday night was cocaine.
President Biden’s detractors have since suggested that the drugs were left by Hunter Biden due to the first son’s past and well-documented struggles with drug addiction.
“C’mon Hunter would never lose track of an important personal item,” one Biden critic wrote while referring to Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell.”