White House Drug Mystery: Secret Service Confirms Cocaine Was Found in West Wing Ahead of Fourth of July
A bag of cocaine was found in the West Wing of the White House over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The drugs were reportedly found on Sunday night while President Joe Biden and his embattled son, Hunter Biden, were visiting Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
According to the New York Post, the substance was reported as an “unknown item” and forced a brief evacuation of the White House when it was first discovered.
A hazmat team led by the Washington, D.C. Fire Department later found that the “unknown item” was cocaine hydrochloride – although it remains unclear who the cocaine belonged to and how it ended up in the West Wing.
“We have a yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride,” a D.C. firefighter said over radio communication at approximately 8:49 PM on Sunday night.
“Bag it up and take it out,” the firefighter then told the hazmat team.
Also surprising were initial reports that the cocaine was found in the White House library on the ground floor of the executive residence. Sources familiar with the matter later told the Post that the drugs were actually found “in a holding area” in the West Wing.
The Secret Service also told the outlet that while the agency “does not comment on an active investigation,” additional tests will be administered to further confirm that the substance found in the White House was cocaine.
Meanwhile, President Biden’s critics suggested that the drugs were left by Hunter before the first family traveled to Camp David over the weekend.
Hunter’s past struggles with drug addiction are well-documented, which added to the speculation the cocaine belonged to him.
“The story about a bag of cocaine found in the president’s library is about a father's love for his son,” tweeted conservative journalist Stephen L. Miller after the story first broke.
“357 Former Intelligence Chiefs Sign Open Letter Blaming Russians for Cocaine in White House Library,” quipped Wall Street Journal writer Kyle Smith.
“C’mon Hunter would never lose track of an important personal item,” another Biden critic wrote in an apparent allusion to Hunter’s infamous and abandoned “laptop from hell.”