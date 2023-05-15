Ex-CIA Chief Behind 'Dirty 51' Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Admits Scheme 'Was Political'
Former CIA director John Brennan recently admitted that the letter signed by 51 former intelligence agents claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation “was political,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brennan, who served as CIA director during President Barack Obama’s administration, reportedly admitted the letter “was political” during a four-hour testimony given to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
According to Daily Mail, it was also revealed that Brennan was one of the 51 former intelligence agents to sign the letter after he was asked to do so by then-acting CIA director Mike Morell.
“Can I add your name to this list?” Morell wrote in an email to Brennan on October 19, 2020. “Trying to give the campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue.”
“Ok, Michael, add my name to the list,” Brennan responded 20 minutes later. “Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brennan’s testimony came just days after Morell admitted he organized 51 former intelligence agents to write a letter in October 2020 discrediting the emails found on Hunter’s laptop as Russian disinformation.
During his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee regarding the matter, Morell reportedly told the panel that he organized the letter because he wanted to “help Vice President Biden” and “because [he] wanted [Biden] to win the election.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Michael Turner currently head the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the letter, and they are further investigating whether then-presidential candidate Joe Biden was involved in the letter’s creation in October 2020.
“We are examining the origins of the infamous public statement signed by 51 former intelligence officials that falsely discredited a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop as supposed Russian disinformation,” Jordan and Turner said in a statement in April.
“Subsequent reporting revealed that the New York Post story was not, as the public statement claimed and then-Vice President Biden parroted, part of a ‘Russian information operation,’” they continued.
“It is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the letter in question was penned shortly after the New York Post published a report about Hunter’s laptop and some of the content found on the computer ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
While the laptop contained explicit photos of Biden’s son allegedly taking drugs, galvanizing naked with prostitutes, and toying recklessly with illegally obtained firearms, the computer also allegedly contained evidence connecting then-candidate Biden to Hunter’s overseas business deals with Ukraine and other foreign countries.