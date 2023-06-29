Hunter Biden to Be Deposed in 'Laptop From Hell' Lawsuit Brought on by Computer Repair Shop Owner
Hunter Biden is set to be deposed in Delaware as part of the lawsuit filed by a local computer repair shop owner, who gained possession of President Joe Biden's son's "laptop from hell" in 2019. The deposition will take place on Thursday morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter, 53, was ordered to provide his unredacted bank records from April 2019, according to a plaintiff notice obtained by The Post. As this outlet reported, the disgraced first son was sued for defamation by the shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, last year.
Mac Isaac argued that Hunter falsely claimed the laptop wasn't his, that it had been stolen, or that the information on the device had been hacked.
Joe's son failed to collect the laptop from the repair shop in April 2019 — making Mac Isaac the legal owner of the computer. He alerted the FBI after he found troubling photos and videos of Hunter smoking crack and having sex with prostitutes on the abandoned device; however, Mac Issac made a copy of the hard drive — and evidence of the romps made its way to the media, as well as
RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive photos showing a seemingly drugged-out Hunter playing recklessly with a handgun while half-naked with an alleged prostitute.
Hunter countersued Mac Isaac for invasion of privacy in March, alleging he illicitly distributed the personal data. Thursday's deposition makes the latest legal woes for the first son.
Days ago, Hunter reached a "sweetheart" plea deal with the Department of Justice stemming from a years-long investigation into his tax affairs.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, President Biden’s son agreed to plead guilty to two counts of “willful failure to pay federal income tax."
Hunter also agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement in connection to one count of “possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance" after it was revealed he lied on the federal background check form to obtain a weapon.