Hunter Biden Countersues Computer Repair Shop Owner Over Handling Of His Abandoned 'Laptop From Hell'
Hunter Biden has countersued the computer repair shop owner who obtained the first son’s abandoned “laptop from hell,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a sudden development to come almost four years after computer repairman John Paul Mac Issac first obtained Hunter’s laptop in April 2019, then sued Hunter and others for defamation in October 2019, President Joe Biden’s son has now countersued Isaac over the handling of the sensitive computer.
According to the countersuit filed against Isaac in a Delaware federal court on Friday, Hunter’s legal team argued that Isaac illegally “accessed, copied, and disseminated” the first son’s laptop in 2019 after Hunter failed to retrieve the computer after 90 days.
"[Hunter] Biden had more than a reasonable expectation of privacy that any data that he created or maintained…would not be accessed, copied, disseminated, or posted on the Internet for others to use against him or his family or for the public to view," Hunter’s countersuit read.
"Contrary to Mac Isaac's Repair Authorization form, Delaware law provides that tangible personal property is deemed abandoned" only after the property’s rightful owner fails to "assert or declare property rights to the property for a period of 1 year,” Friday’s lawsuit read.
"Other obligations must then also be satisfied before obtaining lawful title, such as the court sending notice to the owner and the petitioner posting notice in five or more public places, and advertising the petition in a newspaper."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter’s abandoned laptop first made waves in October 2020 after alleged material from the computer was leaked to the New York Post ahead of that year’s presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Biden.
According to Isaac, he shared the contents of Hunter’s laptop with then-Trump advisor and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani after Hunter failed to retrieve the laptop after 90 days.
Giuliani then allegedly shared the discovered material with the New York Post, which subsequently published an exposé on the laptop, Hunter, and his alleged business ties to Ukraine in October 2020.
"Reputable computer companies and repair people routinely delete personal data contained on devices that are exchanged, left behind or abandoned," Hunter’s lawyers wrote in the suit.
"They do not open, copy, and then provide that data to others, as Mac Isaac did here."
Hunter’s countersuit against Isaac also came just days after President Biden’s son demanded Isaac, Giuliani, and at least 12 other individuals preserve evidence connected to the “illicit” access, dissemination, and sharing of the abandoned laptop’s contents.