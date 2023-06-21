Tucker Carlson Slams DOJ for 'Sweetheart' Hunter Biden Plea Deal: 'Lifetime of Sins Washed Away in an Instant'
Tucker Carlson slammed the Justice Department after Hunter Biden was offered a “sweetheart” plea deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come hours after President Joe Biden’s son agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax charges, Carlson rushed to his new Twitter show to claim Hunter was “baptized” by the DOJ.
The former Fox News star also criticized the deal Hunter made to resolve a federal gun charge the first son was being investigated of.
“This morning Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to pretty much nothing,” Carlson fumed on Tuesday. “He pled to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges then entered a diversion on a federal gun charge.”
“That's it,” he continued. “As far as Merrick Garland's Justice Department is concerned, Hunter Biden is done.”
“There was no pre-dawn raid carried out live simultaneously on CNN, there was no perp walk, no handcuffs, no press conference,” the fired Fox News host fumed further. “Above all, there was no felony. Hunter Biden who broke federal gun laws can still carry a gun. It's like it all never happened.”
“In fact, the Justice Department just baptized Hunter Biden,” Carlson concluded. “A lifetime of sins washed away in an instant. It was a secular miracle.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter agreed to a plea deal with the DOJ on Tuesday after being under federal investigation for five years.
- Fox News 'On Verge' of Settling Lawsuit With Fired Tucker Carlson Producer Who Accused Network of Sexism, Harassment, and Coercion
- Fox News Dumps Producer Responsible for President Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Chyron Controversy
- Joe Rogan 'Has No Interest' in Having Tucker Carlson on Podcast After Fox News Ousting: 'It's Crickets'
President Biden’s son will be charged with two counts of “willful failure to pay federal income tax.” Hunter also agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement in connection to one count of “possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.”
Hunter’s attorney, Christopher Clark, confirmed the first son reached a plea deal with the DOJ. Clark also indicated the plea deal would "resolve" the DOJ's years-long criminal probe into the current president’s embattled 53-year-old son.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said in a statement shortly after the plea deal was reached. “A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government.”
“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Hunter’s attorney continued. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”