Donald Trump's Legal Team Requests Meeting With AG Merrick Garland to Discuss Ongoing Federal Probes Into Former President

Donald Trump’s legal team sent a cryptic letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week and requested a meeting to discuss the multiple ongoing federal investigations into the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as Trump remains under federal investigation in connection to the classified documents taken from the White House in January 2021, as well as Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the ex-president’s lawyers penned a letter to Garland on Tuesday requesting a meeting at the attorney general's “earliest convenience.”