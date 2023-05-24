Donald Trump's Legal Team Requests Meeting With AG Merrick Garland to Discuss Ongoing Federal Probes Into Former President
Donald Trump’s legal team sent a cryptic letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week and requested a meeting to discuss the multiple ongoing federal investigations into the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as Trump remains under federal investigation in connection to the classified documents taken from the White House in January 2021, as well as Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the ex-president’s lawyers penned a letter to Garland on Tuesday requesting a meeting at the attorney general's “earliest convenience.”
Trump posted a copy of the letter to Truth Social on Tuesday night.
“Dear Attorney General Garland,” the letter began. “We represent Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, in the investigation currently being conducted by the Special Counsel’s Office.”
“Unlike President Biden, his son Hunter, and the Biden family, President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the letter, signed by Trump lawyers John Rowley and Jim Trusty, continued. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful fashion.”
“We request a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your Special Counsel and his prosecutors,” the cryptic letter concluded. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
Although the letter was signed by Rowley and Trusty, insiders familiar with the matter suggested Trump himself was involved in the letter being drafted.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently investigating former President Trump in two separate cases: the classified documents taken from the White House upon Trump’s exit from office in January 2021 and the former president’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election against Joe Biden in November 2020.
According to sources familiar with the classified documents investigation, Special Counsel Smith is “finishing” the probe and preparing to charge Trump with obstruction of justice in connection to the matter.
Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently indicated that Trump will be charged in August in connection to his alleged “criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election.”
Trump rushed to Truth Social last week to slam reports that more charges against him are looming, and he also claimed the 2024 election will “again” be rigged against him.
"I was being framed by the FBI and the DOJ. Now it continues with the boxes hoax, the ‘perfect’ phone call in Atlanta, the Manhattan D.A., and the New York State A.G. scam. What a group, but all report to the DOJ in Washington. It’s James Comey and the sleazebags all over again," Trump ranted on May 17.
"They are playing election interference in 2024 through illegal law enforcement against Republicans, in particular your favorite president, me," he continued. "These are cheating lowlifes, but we will win. Our country is going to hell!"