Trump Charges Loom: Georgia Prosecutor's Actions Signal The Donald Could Face Consequences for Alleged Election Interference in August: Report

A letter written by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appeared to suggest that charges may finally be brought against former POTUS Donald Trump for allegedly attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

The Georgia prosecutor, who has been putting together the case against the embattled politician and his camp since 2022, asked the chief judge of the Fulton County courthouse to schedule "no trials and in-person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14," sparking talk that the 76-year-old could be charged as soon as early August.