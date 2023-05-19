Trump Charges Loom: Georgia Prosecutor's Actions Signal The Donald Could Face Consequences for Alleged Election Interference in August: Report
A letter written by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appeared to suggest that charges may finally be brought against former POTUS Donald Trump for allegedly attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.
The Georgia prosecutor, who has been putting together the case against the embattled politician and his camp since 2022, asked the chief judge of the Fulton County courthouse to schedule "no trials and in-person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14," sparking talk that the 76-year-old could be charged as soon as early August.
In the letter reported by NBC News, the DA also explained that 70% of her staff will be working remotely during that time, and the employees who will be at the courthouse will include leadership and "all armed investigators."
Willis also corresponded with local law enforcement, telling them that she would be announcing "charging decisions resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election" during her fourth term, which does not begin until Tuesday, July 11.
Throughout Willis' lengthy investigation, several "fake electors" — who allegedly lied and falsely certified that Trump had won Georgia — have also made immunity deals with Willis's team.
Trump vehemently denied all allegations that he was involved in tampering with the election, repeatedly claiming instead that Democrats stole the presidency from him.
The controversial politician took his wild claims a step further earlier this week, suggesting that the 2024 election would allegedly also be rigged against him as well.
"I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ. NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE ‘PERFECT’ PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON. IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN," Trump ranted via Truth Social on Wednesday, May 17.
"THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME," he continued. "THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!"
