Durham Report Finds FBI Did Not Have Enough 'Factual Evidence' to Investigate Trump 2016 Campaign

Special Counsel John Durham released his official report on the investigation of the FBI and their probe into allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. Durham's report found that the bureau did not have enough "factual evidence" for an investigation into the accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Durham laid out his findings in the report's 300+ pages, which condemned the FBI and the Department of Justice for failing to "uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law."

The four-year-long investigation cost American taxpayers more than $6 million.