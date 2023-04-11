Rep. Jim Jordan Subpoenas FBI Director Wray Over 'Chilling' Memo On Catholic Parishes

The Republican saw the withdrawn memo as an overstep from the FBI — and an infringement on constitutional rights.

"The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of the [FBI’s] handling of domestic violent extremism investigations against Catholic Americans and its effect on protected First Amendment activity," Jordan wrote to Wray in a letter sent Monday.

"Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith," Jordan continued his letter.