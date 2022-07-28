Key Republicans Have Skirted The Jan. 6 Investigation, Back Their Actions That Day
Two prominent Republican senators appear to have skirted the Jan. 6 investigation despite their roles that helped ignite fury over the 2020 election early on, Radar has learned.
According to The Associated Press, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the 2020 election, which saw current President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump.
Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the next GOP senator to jump into the challenge of Biden's victory.
Still, neither has testified before the House select Jan. 6 committee.
The Associated Press reported that, despite the fact a dozen GOP senators planned to challenge Biden's win, they have largely escaped the investigation.
The committee did share highlights that included the senators, including Hawley's raised-first salute to the rioters on Jan. 6, it has not called on the senators to testify.
In fact, the senators have not seemed to show any remorse for possible roles in sparking the insurrection.
“I do not regret it,” Hawley said to applause at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, after he strode to the stage Friday to a standing ovation, according to The Associated Press.
With the summer hearings coming to a close, the next displays of findings are set for September. The Associated Press reported that it appears the committee is focusing in on top White House officials rather than the senators.
“We continue to receive new information every day,” committee chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said last week, announcing the next round of hearings in September. “We are pursuing many additional witnesses for testimony.”
Some say the senators could provide insight into the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump's contention that the 2020 election was stolen.
The committee has issued subpoenas to the likes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Scott Perry, R-Pa., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Mo Brooks, R-Ala.