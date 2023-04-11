President Biden's Dog Sparks Lawsuit After Homeland Security Refuses To Release Attack Reports

Commander replaced the notorious Major – another German shepherd who gained national fame after the White House allegedly fudged the number of incidents where he sank his teeth into staffers.

“Judicial Watch already caught the Biden White House lying about their family dog attacking and injuring Secret Service and White House employees,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “Now it seems their new dog is also out of control and the Secret Service is hiding records about the issue.”

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information request on December 28, 2022, after receiving a confidential tip that Commander is just as dog-gone wild as Major. After acknowledging receipt of the FOIA request on January 20, 2023, Homeland Security subsequently failed to produce the documents in a timely manner.