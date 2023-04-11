President Biden's Dog Sparks Lawsuit After Homeland Security Refuses To Release Attack Reports
President Joe Biden's dog Commander is at the center of a bombshell lawsuit filed by the watchdog group Judicial Watch against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The legal action comes as the non-profit group accused Homeland Security of failing to “adequately respond” to a Freedom of Information Act request for dog biting incidents and Biden’s alleged inability to control the pure-bred German shepherd.
Commander replaced the notorious Major – another German shepherd who gained national fame after the White House allegedly fudged the number of incidents where he sank his teeth into staffers.
“Judicial Watch already caught the Biden White House lying about their family dog attacking and injuring Secret Service and White House employees,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “Now it seems their new dog is also out of control and the Secret Service is hiding records about the issue.”
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information request on December 28, 2022, after receiving a confidential tip that Commander is just as dog-gone wild as Major. After acknowledging receipt of the FOIA request on January 20, 2023, Homeland Security subsequently failed to produce the documents in a timely manner.
The lawsuit, which was filed on March 6 in Washington, D.C., states the government failed to produce: “Any records related to incidents of aggression and bites involving the Biden family dog, “Commander,” including but not limited to communications sent to and from Secret Service officials in the Uniformed and Non-Uniformed Divisions involved in White House operations and the Presidential Protection Division.”
Back in April 2022, Judicial Watch obtained 400 pages detailing Major’s criminal activity during his time at the White House and at the Biden’s lakefront home in Wilmington, Delaware. The White House initially downplayed the number of incidents involving Major, the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
“The documents also reveal that a member of USSS (Secret Service) who was attacked by the dog was displeased that (then) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki misled the press about the incident,” the 2022 press release states.
“One email notes that ‘at the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.’)”
Commander was only four months old when he became the White House’s top dog in December 2021. Month earlier, the Major was relegated to Biden’s Delaware home for a short period of time before the Biden’s opted to provide a quieter environment with “family friends,” according to CNN.