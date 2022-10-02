'Utter Disregard For Rule Of Law': National Archives Implies FBI May Plan Second Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home For Missing White House Documents

"The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that they still have not received all presidential records from the Trump White House," archivist Debra Steidel Wall explained in a letter on Friday, September 30.

She pointed out that the embattled politician and his presidential administration may have broken the Presidential Records Act through the use of "electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts."

Steidel Wall also noted that the Department of Justice would decide whether or not to "initiate an action for the recovery of records" that had been "unlawfully removed" from the White House, implying another raid could be on the horizon.