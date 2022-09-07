'No One Is Above The Law': Hillary Clinton TRASHES Donald Trump, Questions How He Was Allowed To Take Top Secret Documents To Mar-a-Lago

Addressing the issue on The View Wednesday, Clinton said it is “not a joking matter, and it shouldn’t be partisan.” When asked about the 47 empty folders labeled "classified" found by FBI agents when they raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, Clinton, 74, made her stance known.

“It should concern every American because those documents, and the empty folders they were marked, suggest that there was really important, secret information that is essential to our country’s defense and security," she responded.