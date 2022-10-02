Louisiana State Senator Releases New Ad Campaign Slamming Anti-Cop Voters: 'Next Time You're In Trouble, Call A Cr--khead'
Louisiana State Senator John Kennedy launched a strange new ad campaign that took aim at anti-cop voters on Friday, September 30.
In the 30-second ad, Kennedy tells viewers that "violent crime is surging in Louisiana" as images of dark figures holding guns surround a white truck.
"Woke leaders blame the police," he claims, as protesters carrying signs that read "defund the police" flash on the screen. "I blame the criminals."
"I voted against the early release of criminals, and I opposed defunding police," he continues, referring to a 2018 measure, before adding, "Look, if you hate cops, just because they're cops, the next time you're in trouble, call a cr--khead."
Dr. Silas Lee, a New Orleans-based Democratic pollster, implied the ad was nothing more than scare tactics.
"He wants people to think he can be the person they can count on to ensure public safety," he explained, noting that efforts to defund the local police are also massively misunderstood.
"It actually means funding alternative services such as mental health programs or job training that will reduce crime," Lee continued. "The research I’ve done nationwide show that Whites and Blacks support funding the police but want alternative sources."
The ad comes weeks before the Thursday, November 8 primary election, where voters will mark their ballots for one of several candidates, including Kennedy, Syrita, Steib, Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers Jr.
Throughout his years as a senator, Kennedy has made a name for himself with his snappy one liners. Back in 2018, he told news reporters: "Now’s the time: It’s saddle up and ride." Another time, he declared, "It's time to put up or shut up."
A rep for Chambers called out Kennedy's seemingly childish antics in a recent statement.
"Kennedy continues to drop one-liners that do nothing to help the citizens of Louisiana," spokesperson Taneshia Flowers said. "Yet he spends his time in Washington voting against the policies that create jobs and opportunities. If John Kennedy is serious about addressing crime, he should do his job."
Nola.com reported Lee and Flowers' statements regarding Kennedy's political tactics.