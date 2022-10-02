Louisiana State Senator Releases New Ad Campaign Slamming Anti-Cop Voters: 'Next Time You're In Trouble, Call A Cr--khead'

Dr. Silas Lee, a New Orleans-based Democratic pollster, implied the ad was nothing more than scare tactics.

"He wants people to think he can be the person they can count on to ensure public safety," he explained, noting that efforts to defund the local police are also massively misunderstood.

"It actually means funding alternative services such as mental health programs or job training that will reduce crime," Lee continued. "The research I’ve done nationwide show that Whites and Blacks support funding the police but want alternative sources."