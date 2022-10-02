Nia Long Spotted For The First Time Sans Engagement Ring Since Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress and her son were seen walking back to her car with a shopping bag on Saturday, October 1.

Her son was dressed casually in a Fruity Pebbles cereal t-shirt and a smiley face hat, while Long sported a plunging black top, jeans, and paired the look with a pair of dark lensed sunglasses. The most telling part of her ensemble was that she didn't appear to be wearing her engagement ring.

Although the 51-year-old declined to comment on the situation, when asked if she was "working things out" with Udoka, she laughed in response before making her way back to her vehicle with her son.