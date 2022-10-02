Nia Long Spotted For The First Time Sans Engagement Ring Since Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long was spotted out and about in Los Angeles for the first time since her fiancé Ime Udoka's affair went public. The disgraced Celtics coach had his salary cut and was suspended for a year after having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer working for the team.
Long and Udoka have been together for twelve years and share one son, 10-year-old Kez Sunday.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress and her son were seen walking back to her car with a shopping bag on Saturday, October 1.
Her son was dressed casually in a Fruity Pebbles cereal t-shirt and a smiley face hat, while Long sported a plunging black top, jeans, and paired the look with a pair of dark lensed sunglasses. The most telling part of her ensemble was that she didn't appear to be wearing her engagement ring.
Although the 51-year-old declined to comment on the situation, when asked if she was "working things out" with Udoka, she laughed in response before making her way back to her vehicle with her son.
As Radar previously reported, the Celtics coach's cheating ways were discovered after the other woman's husband overheard a conversation between them on their doorbell camera.
Following an investigation into the situation, it was also discovered the 45-year-old had used "crude language" with the female employee prior to sparking their romantic relationship.
As for Long, she was blindsided by the news of her longtime partner's affair. An insider spilled she had moved to Boston two weeks before the scandal hit headlines because the family was set to begin house hunting in the area.
She later opened up on the situation, as well as the encouragement and well-wishes she'd received.
"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long said at the time. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."