'Real Reason' Exposed: Donald Trump Legal Team Believes DOJ Hoped To Snatch Documents Revealing Details Of Jan. 6, Bid To Overturn Presidential Election

Those sources point to the broad nature of the search warrant which allowed the FBI to seize 11 sets of documents they said were classified.

But the insiders specifically note a total of 27 boxes were removed from Trump’s home and club in Palm Beach, Fla., following the sensational raid in the early hours of August 8.

As Radar previously reported, additional items that were taken by FBI agents included two binders of photos, a handwritten note, and Trump’s clemency grant to his longtime adviser Roger Stone.

The Trump camp believes the FBI sought the warrant knowing the chaotic end to his time in the Oval Office and “hoped” documents or notes from Trump about Jan. 6 were swept upon his exit.