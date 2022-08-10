First Photos Inside Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Office 'Ransacked' By FBI
Exclusive photos of Donald Trump’s personal office – which was broken into and “ransacked” by the FBI earlier this week during the agency’s raid on Mar-a-Lago – have been revealed, Radar has learned.
The rare photos were obtained by Knewz on Wednesday, and were first revealed by former White House aide Stephen Miller last year during a trip he took with Trump to the ex-president’s Palm Beach, Florida property.
Although few have seen – let alone been inside – Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago office before the FBI’s search and seize operation Monday night, the newly revealed photos offer a rare perspective of Trump where he conducted most of his presidential duties when he was not working from the Oval Office.
Besides a number of photographs hanging on the office’s walls – including an image of Mount Rushmore and Air Force One flying over the White House – the office includes a slew of family photos as well as a photo of Trump shaking hands with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in June 2019.
Other surprising items found within Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago office include a small golden bust of the former president, a replica of the presidential resolute desk modeled off the one from the White House and a plaque commemorating the border wall between Mexico and the United States – an “accomplishment” that served as one of Trump’s main campaign promises.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office has been the center of attention after it was revealed the office was the FBI’s main point of concern when they raided the Florida property Monday night.
Eric Trump, who claimed he was the one who “got the call” informing Trump of the raid, revealed the FBI not only “descended on Mar-a-Lago” but also “ransacked [the] office, ransacked a closet” and “broke into a safe.”
“I was the guy who got the call this morning and I called my father and let him know it happened, and I was involved all day,” Eric told Sean Hannity on Monday night. “Welcome to politics in the 2020s.”
“To have 30 FBI agents – actually more than that – descend on Mar-a-Lago, give absolutely, you know, no notice, go through the gates, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet – you know, they broke into a safe,” Eric continued. “He didn't even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break.”
Although ex-President Trump described the raid as “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024” in a statement confirming the raid took place on Monday, it was later revealed the FBI were searching for “classified documents” Trump took from the White House when leaving office in January 2021.
Because Trump’s private office was the FBI’s main point of concern, experts believe that is where the alleged classified documents were being kept when the agency went to secure the content once successfully entering the property.
“The raid on Mar-a-Lago is unlikely to be a fishing expedition,” an intelligence source with inside information regarding the raid said this week. “It’s almost certain to come out that the feds knew what they were searching for, and likely knew where it was inside Mar-a-Lago.”