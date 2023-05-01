Donald Trump Says He Was ‘Treated Worse’ Than Abraham Lincoln — Who Was Assassinated
Donald Trump believes he was the worst treated ex-president in history and said he had it worse than Abraham Lincoln — who was assassinated, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Trump sat down for an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News. Levin asked, “I mean, when you put your head on the pillow at night, do you think about this stuff? You’ll wonder about this stuff you say. What the h--- did I get myself into? What do you think?”
Trump started, “So if I had to do again, I would have done it with all I have to go through. Look, they say that Andrew Jackson was the most vilified person that it was. His wife died during this thing, and they said such horrible things. And he had a very tough presidency. He was a very good president. He was a great general and a good president.”
He continued, “Abraham Lincoln, they say, was, you know, he had a civil war going on. All right. But Abraham Lincoln had was just vilified. He was. But now they say Trump got treated the worst of all because what they did is they came up with phony stuff Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all hoaxes, the Mueller witch hunt, which turned out to be no collusion.”
Trump told Levin, “You know, after two and a half years, no collusion. I could have told them that the first day and they had the laptop. They could have figured that out, because on the laptop, if you look at it, you could have figured that out easy.”
He added, “But there’s never been anything. Despite that. People are saying it was one of the most successful presidencies in history, and I believe it was again, we built the greatest economy ever. We’ll do it again.”
Later, Trump insinuated that the Chinese released the coronavirus in an attempt to ruin his reelection chances.
He said, “But I said, and I’ve said right from the beginning, it was the lab in Wuhan. It got out. It got out of the lab. I think it was incompetence, I really believe it was incompetence.”