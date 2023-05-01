Donald Trump Says He Was ‘Treated Worse’ Than Abraham Lincoln — Who Was Assassinated

Donald Trump believes he was the worst treated ex-president in history and said he had it worse than Abraham Lincoln — who was assassinated, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Trump sat down for an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News. Levin asked, “I mean, when you put your head on the pillow at night, do you think about this stuff? You’ll wonder about this stuff you say. What the h--- did I get myself into? What do you think?”