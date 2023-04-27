Nikki Haley Predicts Joe Biden Will Die Within 5 Years: ‘The Idea That He Would Make It Until 86 Is Not … Likely’
Nikki Haley continued to trash President Joe Biden as she attempts to gain momentum in her race for the white house, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, Haley appeared on Fox News where she discussed Biden announcing his plan to run for re-election. She suggested he would die within the next 5 years which would lead to Vice President Kamala Harris taking over.
“He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” she said.
Haley previously suggested that politicians over 75 should submit to a mental competency test. Joe’s wife Jill called the proposal “ridiculous.”
Earlier this week, Biden announced his re-election campaign where he answered questions about his age.
“With regard to age, I can’t even say I guess how old I am. I can’t even say the number – it doesn’t register with me,” he joked.”I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good.”
One reporter grilled him asking, "You've said questions about your age are legitimate, and your response is always, ‘Just watch me. The country is watching, and recent polling shows that 70% of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, believe you shouldn't run again. What do you say to that?"
Biden replied, "With regard to age and to polling data, I notice the polling data I keep hearing about is that I'm between 42 and 46% favorability rating, but everybody running for re-election at this time has been in the same position. There's nothing new about that. You're making it sound like Biden is really underwater."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ex-prez Donald Trump, 76, who has been beating Haley in all the polls, has dismissed age criticism. He told Tucker Carlson, "Bernie's older than Biden. Whether you like him or not, he's 100% sharp.” He added, "so it's not an age thing."
"I think they do the age thing because I'm 4-5 years behind. They say 'this is a way of getting Trump,'" he said.