Nikki Haley Ramps Up Fight With Ex-Prez Donald Trump: 'The Past Is Catching Up With Him'

Initially, Haley supported Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. However, when his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the vote certification of current President Joe Biden, Haley condemned Trump.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said of Trump in February 2021, just weeks after chaos erupted in D.C. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again."

Two months after she made those remarks, Haley said she would not run for president if Trump pursued a 2024 White House bid.

Despite her past remarks, her 2024 presidential campaign and recent comments made it clear that Haley changed her mind.