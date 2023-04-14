Nikki Haley Ramps Up Fight With Ex-Prez Donald Trump: 'The Past Is Catching Up With Him'
Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley slammed "baggage" ridden Donald Trump and said the ex-president's "past is catching up to him," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Republican governor's remarks came as Trump battles multiple legal cases.
In a sit-down with Phillip Wegmann of RealClearPolitics, Haley didn't hold back when it came to her GOP opponent, a stark change in pace from her past loyalty to the one-term president.
Haley told Wegmann that it was time to "move forward" and leave the disgraced ex-prez in the past, along with his "baggage."
"He’s living in the past, and the past is catching up with him in a way that it is causing drama," Haley said of Trump. "We have to move forward. We can’t deal with the drama that’s following him."
"We can’t deal with the baggage," the former UN ambassador added.
Haley was careful not to alienate her GOP base and also noted she believed Trump was being treated unfairly.
"He’s been abused – the way that he has been treated in office and out of office is wrong," Haley continued. "But the American people need to move forward."
Haley, who served under the Trump administration as a United Nations ambassador, first broke from her old boss following the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Initially, Haley supported Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. However, when his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the vote certification of current President Joe Biden, Haley condemned Trump.
"We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said of Trump in February 2021, just weeks after chaos erupted in D.C. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again."
Two months after she made those remarks, Haley said she would not run for president if Trump pursued a 2024 White House bid.
Despite her past remarks, her 2024 presidential campaign and recent comments made it clear that Haley changed her mind.