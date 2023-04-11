Nikki Haley’s Campaign Trashes Ex-Prez Donald Trump In Leaked Letter To Donors: ‘More Consumed By The Grievances Of The Past’

Nikki Haley and her campaign are coming out swinging against ex-Prez Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis — as she attempts to gain momentum in her run for president, RadarOnline.com has learned. A secret letter that Haley’s campaign sent to donors has been leaked. The note, written by staffers of Trump’s one-time pal, spoke about the massive $1 million raised by Haley in the first quarter of the year.

“That’s more than Donald Trump raised in his first quarter in this race and more than nearly all the Republican presidential candidates in 2016 raised in their first quarter. We had 70,000 donations from all 50 states,” the note, obtained by Axios, read. Haley’s letter criticized Trump’s fundraising even though the twice-impeached president hasn’t released his official numbers yet.

“Donald Trump had a pretty good Q1, if you count being indicted as ‘good,'” Haley’s campaign wrote in the letter. “The sensationalized partisan prosecution in Manhattan understandably made Republicans more sympathetic to the former president.” Later, Haley warned the donors that Trump only promised “more drama” in the future.

“It’s increasingly clear that Trump’s candidacy is more consumed by the grievances of the past and the promise of more drama in the future, rather than a forward-looking vision for the American people,” the letter read. Haley didn’t stop with Trump and tore into DeSantis. The letter said the Florida politician had made several “missteps” in the past couple of months. DeSantis has yet to officially announce his run but is expected to in the next couple of months.

“Ron DeSantis essentially launched his presidential campaign with a national book tour during this period and made one misstep after another, confirming what many observers have long suspected: he’s not ready for prime time,” Nikki’s letter said. Nikki said DeSantis was not “ready for primetime.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Trump was hit with a 34-count indictment by the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. The charges relate to the alleged falsifying of business records related to hush money payments.

Trump stands accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130k. A portion of the charges related to a separate $150k payment made to Trump’s alleged mistress Karen McDougal. American Media Inc, whose execs was close to Trump, allegedly made the payment to McDougal as a “catch and kill” — where he planned to buy the rights to the story and bury it for his pal.