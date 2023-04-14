Your tip
Ex-Prez Donald Trump Attacks Ron DeSantis' ‘Pudding Fingers’ In Bizarre Campaign Commercial

ron desantis donald trump arrest inditement stormy daniels
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 14 2023, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Ex-Prez Donald Trump’s campaign released a new ad attacking Ron DeSantis and his “pudding fingers,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, a new commercial was released by Trump that featured an actor playing DeSantis. The man sits at a table where a cup of pudding sits.

ron desantis targets donald trump slams character leadership style covid response jpg
Source: MEGA

On the screen, viewers were shown headlines from newspapers that referenced DeSantis’ pudding drama. The Florida politician stands accused of using three fingers to eat pudding without a spoon — on multiple occasions.

DeSantis previously said he doesn’t recall ever eating the pudding in such a manner but did not outright deny the claim.

ron desantis targets donald trump slams character leadership style covid response jpg
Source: MEGA

In the ad, the actor playing DeSantis takes three fingers and aggressively swirls them around the pudding. The fake DeSantis proceeds to eat the pudding off his fingers in a disgusting way.

A narrator speaks out the footage telling the audience, “Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong. And we’re not just talking about pudding.”

The narrator added, “DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements, like cutting Medicare, slashing Social Security, and even raising our retirement age. Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money.”

“Oh, and get this man a spoon!” the narrator ended.

Donald Trump
ron desantis targets donald trump slams character leadership style covid response jpg
Source: MEGA
The ad then revealed it was paid for by Make America Great Again Inc.

DeSantis has yet to announce he will be running against Trump for 2024 but all signs point to him announcing in the next couple of weeks.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Trump was hit with a 34-count indictment over his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Aside from the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case against him, Trump is also dealing with a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

trump campaign issues mafia warning anyone thinking working ron desantisjpg
Source: MEGA

The ex-prez traveled from Mar-a-Lago back to New York this week to be deposed as part of the lawsuit against him, his children, and the Trump Organization.

As he prepared to leave for his deposition, Trump attacked James on social media calling her “racist.” Sources said during his depo, Trump did not invoke the fifth amendment like he did during his first round under oath.

