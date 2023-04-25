Ex-president Donald Trump EXPLODES on RNC: Refuses to Participate in 2024 Republican Primary Debates
Former president Donald Trump announced his refusal to debate fellow Republicans in the 2024 primaries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Amid a plethora of legal woes, Trump maintained his position to not engage in scheduled debates by claiming that he won't be "libeled and abused" by fellow Republicans.
In typical Trump fashion, the embattled Republican frontrunner took to his social media platform to express outrage at the RNC for scheduling events without his "approval."
"I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them," he complained in a scathing post.
"When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the 'questions,' why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?" Trump asked as he continued the long-winded public complaint.
So far, the RNC has announced two debates. The first is set to take place on Fox News. The second was scheduled for the Reagan Library in Simi, California, which Trump saw as a conflict of interest.
"Also, the Second Debate is being held at the Reagan Library, the Chairman of which is, amazingly, Fred Ryan, Publisher of The Washington Post. NO!" Trump added to his post.
Trump got a head-start on fellow GOP candidates when he announced his bid for re-election last year.
Among the pack of Republicans who have since embarked on their own campaign trail included former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served the Trump administration as a U.N. Ambassador.
While he has yet to officially throw his hat in the ring, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected by many political pundits to join the race, much to Trump's disproval.
Ironically, Trump's participation in the 2016 primary debates helped propel his campaign into the national spotlight at a time when many saw the former television personality as a long shot for office.
Despite his legal baggage, Trump's remarks appeared to conclude that he expected to be placed on a pedestal by having all future debates run through his campaign for approval first.