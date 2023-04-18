Ron DeSantis Refuses To Drink ‘Woke’ Bud Light, Opposes Donald Trump Jr’s Plea To Call Off Beer Ban Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for his supporters to continue to boycott Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch products over their partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney — days after Donald Trump Jr. caught backlash for calling for conservatives to drink the beer once again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, DeSantis sat down for an interview with political commentator Benny Johnson. During the chat, he was asked about his take on Bud Light and the controversy surrounding the brand.