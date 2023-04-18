Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis Refuses To Drink ‘Woke’ Bud Light, Opposes Donald Trump Jr’s Plea To Call Off Beer Ban Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 18 2023, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for his supporters to continue to boycott Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch products over their partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney — days after Donald Trump Jr. caught backlash for calling for conservatives to drink the beer once again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, DeSantis sat down for an interview with political commentator Benny Johnson. During the chat, he was asked about his take on Bud Light and the controversy surrounding the brand.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr mocks fbi affidavit shocking nsfw jokepp
Source: MEGA

DeSantis said he did not support ‘woke companies’ who were “trying to change our country, trying to change policy, [and] trying to change [the] culture' in America.”

Article continues below advertisement
ron desantis snaps reporter pressed approach war ukraine jpg
Source: MEGA

He continued, “Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean like honestly, that's like them rubbing our faces in it, and it's like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they are just gonna keep doing it.”

Article continues below advertisement

“So, if you as a consumer are like… "yeah, they're doing that, but I'm just gonna keep drinking it anyways," well, then they're gonna keep doing it,” DeSantis added. “'So I think we have power as consumers to make our voice heard, and not on every company because sometimes conservative consumers aren't going to make a dent in some companies.”

MORE ON:
Ron DeSantis
budweiser begs forgiveness runs paid pro america advertising campaign dylan mulvaney backlashjpg
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Since 2021, Anheuser-Busch has donated $215k to DeSantis and other Republican groups.

On his podcast, Trump Jr. defended the “iconic” company and pointed to its history of donating to Republican candidates.

"So, here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally s--- the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this," he said.

"The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates," he added. "Frankly, they don’t participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer industry actually do, who are significantly worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do this again, then it’s on them. Then, s---- them."

Article continues below advertisement
ron desantis snaps reporter pressed approach war ukraine jpg
Source: MEGA

Anheuser-Busch has launched a series of new ad campaigns touting their love of America. The backlash against the brand continues despite its efforts to shut it down.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.