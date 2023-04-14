Anheuser-Busch Finally Breaks Silence On Dylan Mulvaney Controversy After $5 Billion Market Value Dip & Boycott
Anheuser-Busch made no mention of Dylan Mulvaney while addressing the ongoing backlash surrounding Bud Light's partnership with the transgender TikTok star, breaking their silence after calls for a boycott against the popular beer brand.
"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," said CEO Brendan Whitworth, RadarOnline.com can report. "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."
In a statement released on Friday, Whitworth shared how the company was "founded in America's heartland more than 165 years ago," and he feels responsible for "ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew."
Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people, he added. "We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere," the exec wrote.
"I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners," Whitworth concluded. "Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."
Mulvaney's partnership with BL was met with intense scrutiny after she shared a promotional post in honor of March Madness last month, having also shown off a commemorative can that featured her face.
Kid Rock was an outspoken critic, also not mentioning Mulvaney by name while sharing a "clear and concise" message to Bud Light and its parent company by shooting up several cases of their beer in a viral video.
Country star Travis Tritt spoke out via his own Twitter account, vowing to remove all related products from his hospitality tour rider.
BL's collab with Mulvaney has many pointing the finger at their vice president of marketing, Alisa Heinerscheid, who recently said she was trying to make the company more inclusive to shed its old "fratty" and "out-of-touch" image.
Meanwhile, Mulvaney's Nike partnership has also been under fire, with Caitlyn Jenner and other professional women athletes accusing the sports giant of going "woke."
As of Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch had fallen down 5.02% and lost roughly $5 billion in market cap, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group.
Mulvaney, who has documented her transition on social media, said that she is learning as she goes during a recent appearance on Rosie O'Donnell's podcast, sharing how she is trying to keep her head up while being authentic about her personal journey.
"The reason I think I'm an easy target is because I'm still new to this. I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult," she said.
"Maybe they think there's some sort of chance with me that they can — but I mean, what is their goal?"