Caitlyn Jenner SLAMS Nike, Accuses Brand Of Going 'Woke' With Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Caitlyn Jenner slammed Nike after they partnered with transgender Dylan Mulvaney. Jenner, who is also trans, accused the sports brand of going "woke" for partnering with the TikToker, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mulvaney first rose to fame on TikTok by sharing her transition journey through her "days of girlhood" series. Mulvaney announced her latest brand deal on Instagram, with a video doing at-home workouts in Nike apparel.

While some would expect Jenner, who transitioned in 2015, to support the inclusion of a fellow trans-woman by a major brand, the hardcore Republican offered a different take.