Caitlyn Jenner SLAMS Nike, Accuses Brand Of Going 'Woke' With Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Partnership
Caitlyn Jenner slammed Nike after they partnered with transgender Dylan Mulvaney. Jenner, who is also trans, accused the sports brand of going "woke" for partnering with the TikToker, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mulvaney first rose to fame on TikTok by sharing her transition journey through her "days of girlhood" series. Mulvaney announced her latest brand deal on Instagram, with a video doing at-home workouts in Nike apparel.
While some would expect Jenner, who transitioned in 2015, to support the inclusion of a fellow trans-woman by a major brand, the hardcore Republican offered a different take.
"As someone that grew up in awe of what [Nike co-founder] Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!" the Olympic gold medalist captioned a retweet of a story on Nike and Mulvaney.
"We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive," she continued the caption. "This is an outrage."
Her scathing rant didn't end there. Jenner claimed Mulvaney was harming "the mass majority of people" by teaming up with Nike.
In all-caps, Jenner proclaimed, "STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN," a common cry seen from other anti-trans women in sports advocates like former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines.
Interestingly enough, Jenner landed her own brand deals after her transition.
Jenner received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2016 Espy Awards the year after she transitioned. While Jenner was a global sports figure, the award commemorated her bravery in coming out as a transgender woman.
Faced with criticism, Jenner was applauded by the public for her acceptance speech, which she gave wearing a stunning figure-hugging white dress. The same year, Jenner was chosen to be the face of clothing brand H&M's sportswear line.
"Sportswear and sports are great ways to bring out a message and to create understanding," Jenner said in 2016. "This is an issue of humanity. It doesn’t have borders. It affects every race, every color of skin."
"It doesn’t make any difference who you are," Jenner continued. "To be involved with H&M on a global basis, to bring understanding, is really important."
While the former decathlete saw her ceiling-breaking brand deal as an opportunity to promote "humanity," the same rule appeared not to apply to Mulvaney.