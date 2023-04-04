Your tip
Kid Rock Declares 'F--- Bud Light', Shoots Up Beer Cases In Anger Over Trans Star Dylan Mulvaney's Partnership With Company

Source: @dylanmulvaney/Instagram; @kidrock/Instagram
Apr. 4 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Kid Rock obliterated cases of Bud Light while sharing a "clear and concise" message to the famous beer brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, after BL's partnership with trans content creator Dylan Mulvaney.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Picture hitmaker, 52, took to Twitter and Instagram on April 3 with a video that is now going viral, garnering a mixed reaction from people who accused the company of pushing "gender propaganda" and those who support the collaboration.

"Grandpa's feeling a little frisky today," Kid Rock began, speaking directly to his followers in a MAGA hat. The Cowboy singer said he was going to keep it short and simple before opening fire on a table full of cases that were propped up in front of a lake.

Kid Rock then looked into the camera and declared, "F--- Bud Light, and f--- Anheuser-Busch." He concluded with a smile, "Have a terrific day."

The video came after Mulvaney partnered with BL, doing a sweepstakes promo just days before to ring in March Madness. Mulvaney was also given a custom can to commemorate a milestone in her journey.

"This month I celebrated my 365 days of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it," the trans activist proudly shared.

Meanwhile, a rep for BL's parent company stood by their decision to partner with Mulvaney despite fierce backlash from conservatives who are boycotting to send a message in return.

"Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Fox News amid the controversy.

"From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public."

