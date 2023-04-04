Kid Rock obliterated cases of Bud Light while sharing a "clear and concise" message to the famous beer brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, after BL's partnership with trans content creator Dylan Mulvaney.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Picture hitmaker, 52, took to Twitter and Instagram on April 3 with a video that is now going viral, garnering a mixed reaction from people who accused the company of pushing "gender propaganda" and those who support the collaboration.