Kid Rock's 'Borat' Blowup: Pamela Anderson Claims Ex-Husband Scolded Her & 'STORMED Out' Of Film Screening

Anderson and Rock were still together at the time and had plans to shack up together before all hell broke loose.

"After I chased Bob to his car, he peeled out, leaving me there alone," the Barb Wire icon alleged, claiming she turned back and apologized before asking someone else to give her a ride home.

Anderson said when she walked in, "Bob was smashing a photo on the wall."

"He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn't me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern," she claimed.