Kid Rock's 'Borat' Blowup: Pamela Anderson Claims Ex-Husband Scolded Her & 'STORMED Out' Of Film Screening
Pamela Anderson claimed that her ex-husband Kid Rock blew up on her during a screening of Borat that went awry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In her memoir, Love, Pamela, she detailed how the Picture hitmaker (real name: Robert James Ritchie) allegedly screamed at her following the world premiere of Sacha Baron Cohen's 2006 flick that became a box office sensation.
Anderson brought Rock, whom she refers to as Rob in the book, as her date. However, she had not informed him about her cameo.
"I didn't tell Bob I was in the movie, because I wanted to surprise him," Anderson wrote in a book excerpt published by Rolling Stone, noting she forgot there was a scene that referenced her infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee.
"Bob stormed out, calling me a w---- and worse. He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through," she penned.
Anderson and Rock were still together at the time and had plans to shack up together before all hell broke loose.
"After I chased Bob to his car, he peeled out, leaving me there alone," the Barb Wire icon alleged, claiming she turned back and apologized before asking someone else to give her a ride home.
Anderson said when she walked in, "Bob was smashing a photo on the wall."
"He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn't me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern," she claimed.
The exes started dating in 2003 and became husband and wife in August 2006. Their divorce was finalized by February 2007.
Anderson said she and Rock didn't stay in "touch" post-breakup but did see each other again during a heated run-in with Lee at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.
Anderson said Rock was close enough to witness an interaction between herself and Lee that made his blood boil. "Tommy pulled me onto his lap," the Baywatch star wrote about the awards show moment, noting she joked to fellow guest magician Criss Angel that she would love it if he "could make Tommy disappear."
"Fists were flying, and the whole thing ended up on live TV. I walked out," she shared about what happened next. "It was a setup. MTV must have been thrilled. I told the press waiting outside that we were bamboozled."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kid Rock for comment.