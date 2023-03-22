'Shame On You Kamala!' VP Harris SLAMMED After Congratulating Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney On Being A Woman In Birthday Letter
Kamala Harris is getting raked through the coals for using her time in the Oval Office to send transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney a birthday card congratulating her for "living authentically" the past 365 days as a woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vice President Harris and President Biden recently welcomed Dylan to the White House, which was documented in her Day of Girlhood series on TikTok, updating her public transition.
“Dear Dylan, I send you my warmest greetings as you celebrate your 365th day of living authentically,” the vice president's letter began. “Thank you for courageously sharing your story and your journey."
Praising Dylan for all she's done for the LGBTQ+ community, Harris continued, “I appreciate your continued advocacy for transgender equality, including during your visit to the White House last year. Through your work as an activist and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, you continue to break barriers and inspire young people across our Nation and around the world.”
Ensuring the TikTok sensation that "our Administration stands with the LGBTQI+ community in the ongoing struggle for true equity and equality and against hate and discrimination in all forms," Harris concluded, "I am grateful for your dedication and courage, and I hope you continue to use your platform to spread positivity and create change. I look forward to seeing all that you will accomplish in the future.”
While many applauded the vice president on the gesture, others slammed Harris, accusing her of "erasing women."
"Shame on you Kamala Harris. Dylan Mulvaney is a disgraceful representation of what a woman is. A complete mockery!!" one angry Twitter user responded to the news.
Another included one of Dylan's TikTok videos, asking, "Do you, @vp, approve of this?" They later added, "You should be utterly ashamed of yourself, Kamala Harris. You are a disgrace to the dignity of your sex."
A third user wrote, "This is what @VP thinks her job is? Play acting as a little girl is not something to be celebrated! But @KamalaHarris is living in a different world!"
Someone else shared, "ICYMI, Kamala is busy erasing women, as she fawns over this mentally ill man pretending to be a woman. *sigh* Why is everything so stupid these days?!"
As of this post, neither Harris nor Dylan have responded to the backlash. This isn't the first time the Biden administration has been under fire for supporting Dylan and the LGBTQ+ community.
First Lady Jill Biden came under fire after presenting a transgender politician from Argentina a "Women of Courage" award earlier this month.