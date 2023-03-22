'Shame On You Kamala!' VP Harris SLAMMED After Congratulating Trans TikToker Dylan Mulvaney On Being A Woman In Birthday Letter

Kamala Harris is getting raked through the coals for using her time in the Oval Office to send transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney a birthday card congratulating her for "living authentically" the past 365 days as a woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vice President Harris and President Biden recently welcomed Dylan to the White House, which was documented in her Day of Girlhood series on TikTok, updating her public transition.